Parliament proceedings live | Rajya Sabha adjourned till noon

The Monsoon Session is in its concluding week and the Opposition remains relentless in its demand for a discussion on the Pegasus surveillance issue and farm laws.

The Rajya Sabha is scheduled to discuss The General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill, 2021, while the Lok Sabha will take up The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Seventh Amendment) Bill, 2021, among others, that the Opposition said it will support and discuss after a meeting at Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge's office.

Rajya Sabha | 11 am

Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 p.m.

Rajya Sabha proceedings for the day begin.

Papers and reports being laid in the House.

As the Opposition begins to raise slogans, Chairman Venkaiah Naidu warns them that sloganeering is not allowed in the House.

Mr. Naidu says he is not allowing the notices for suspension of the business given by some Opposition members since the Pegasus issue was already discussed. He tells the members, "today, a discussion on the farmers' issue has been listed. So, the members should let the discussion happen to send out a proper message to the farmers."

Opposition continues to protest.

House is adjourned till 12 p.m.

Lok Sabha | 11 am

Lok Sabha resumes

Lok Sabha proceedings for the day begins.

Opposition members gather in the Well of the House, raising slogans.

Question Hour begins.

Discussions

Jairam Ramesh says govt.'s move 'too clever-by-half'

Member Vinayak Bhaurao Raut will raise a discussion on the situation arising out of COVID-19 pandemic in the country and various aspects related to it in the Lok Sabha under Rule 193.

Member Jairam Ramesh will raise a discussion on the agricultural problems and solutions in the Rajya Sabha, according to the list of business for the day.

It is to be noted, however, that Mr. Ramesh has accused the government of putting his name in the discussion on 'agriculture problems and solutions' in the Rajya Sabha which is not related to his calling attention notice on farmers' agitation, according to a PTI report.

"Tomorrow, in a too clever-by-half move the Modi Government has scheduled a discussion on 'the agricultural problems and solutions' and added my name to it. The discussion has nothing to do with my notice given on July 23 on the ongoing farmers' agitation," he tweeted on August 9.

Legislative Business

Rajya Sabha

Bill for consideration and passing

The General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill, 2021

Bills for consideration and return

The Appropriation (No.4) Bill, 2021

The Appropriation (No.3) Bill, 2021

Lok Sabha

Bills for consideration and passing

The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Seventh Amendment) Bill, 2021

The National Commission for Homoeopathy (Amendment) Bill, 2021

The National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (Amendment) Bill, 2021