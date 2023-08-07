ADVERTISEMENT

Parliament proceedings | India has 482 recognised medical colleges: Health Ministry informs Lok Sabha

August 07, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Uttar Pradesh have the maximum number of them, according to information released by the National Medical Commission

The Hindu Bureau

The NMC has also notified the minimum requirements for the annual M.B.B.S. Admission Regulations, 2020 prescribing the standards for the establishment of medical institutions and for offering MBBS courses. Representational file image. | Photo Credit: MOHD ARIF

There are a total of 482 recognised medical colleges in the country with Karnataka (56), Maharashtra (49), Tamil Nadu (48), and Uttar Pradesh (46) having the maximum number of them, according to information released by the National Medical Commission (NMC), the Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Bharati Pravin Pawar, informed the Lok Sabha.

Presenting the information in the Lower House during the ongoing monsoon session of Parliament, she said that the NMC has also notified the minimum requirements for the annual M.B.B.S. Admission Regulations, 2020 prescribing the standards for the establishment of medical institutions and for offering MBBS courses.

The Health Ministry further added that the NMC had notified the Establishment of Medical Institutions, Assessment & Rating Regulations, 2023 to ensure that standards were complied with by the medical colleges.

The NMC, through the Medical Assessment & Rating Board (MARB), grants permission for the establishment of a new medical college, renewal of permission, and increase in seats on the basis of assessment report, sworn affidavit, and fulfilment of criteria, which also includes the availability of infrastructure and teaching faculty in accordance with the minimum standard requirement.

