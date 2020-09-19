National

Parliament proceedings | IAF has 10 women fighter pilots

Creating history, the first batch of three female pilots — Avani Chaturvedi, Bhawana Kanth and Mohana Singh — were inducted into the Indian Air Force fighter squadron on June 18, 2016, in Hyderabad, Telangana.

Creating history, the first batch of three female pilots — Avani Chaturvedi, Bhawana Kanth and Mohana Singh — were inducted into the Indian Air Force fighter squadron on June 18, 2016, in Hyderabad, Telangana.   | Photo Credit: K.V.S. Giri

Ten women officers have been commissioned into the fighter stream of the Indian Air Force (IAF) since the stream was opened up for women in 2016, Parliament was informed on Saturday.

The strength of women officers serving the IAF as on September 1, 2020 is 1,875, Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik said in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha. There were also 18 women navigators in the IAF.

Permanent Commission

Separately, the Army said the Special Selection Board constituted to screen Women Officers for grant of Permanent Commission (PC) has commenced its proceedings at the Army headquarters on September 14.

“The board is headed by a Senior General Officer and includes a woman officer of the rank of Brigadier. Women officers have been permitted to witness the proceedings as observers in order to add transparency to the process,” the Army said in a statement.

Women officers who qualify in the screening process would be granted PC subject to being in minimum acceptable medical category, it added.

The orders follow the February Supreme Court verdict, which directed the government that women officers be granted PC and command postings in all services other combat.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 19, 2020 7:05:16 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/parliament-proceedings-iaf-has-10-women-fighter-pilots/article32648869.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story