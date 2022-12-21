Parliament proceedings | Govt shows '56-inch chest' to farmers but it becomes '0.56 inch before China': Sanjay Singh

December 21, 2022 06:09 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - New Delhi

AAP and other Opposition parties staged a protest on the Parliament premises, demanding a discussion on the border tension and the latest Chinese aggression in Arunachal Pradesh

PTI

AAP MP Sanjay Singh at Parliament House complex during the Winter Session, in New Delhi. File | Photo Credit: PTI

AAP leader Sanjay Singh on December 21 took a dig at the government for not discussing in Parliament the border tension with China, saying the ruling dispensation shows its “56-inch chest” to farmers but it becomes “0.56 inch before China”.

The AAP and several other Opposition parties, including the Congress and the Janata Dal(United), staged a protest in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue on the Parliament premises, demanding a discussion on the border tension and the latest Chinese aggression in Arunachal Pradesh.

Also read: Be it in Galwan or Tawang, our personnel have shown unmatched bravery: Rajnath Singh

“The government is answerable to the people of this country and to parliament on the issue of tensions at the LAC [Line of Actual Control]. This government boasts of its 56-inch chest in front of protesting farmers but it becomes 0.56 inch before China,” Mr. Singh told reporters.

“Import from China is increasing. Why the government is doing so? Our soldiers sacrificed their lives for safeguarding borders. Then why the government is promoting trade with China?” he asked.

Since the Winter Session started on December 7, Opposition parties have been demanding a discussion on the India-China border tensions and the Chinese transgressions.

Also read: As India pushes China back on LAC, PLA’s growing transgressions risk ‘strategic miscalculation’

Before the start of the proceedings of the Parliament on Dec. 21, 12 Opposition parties including the Congress, the CPI, the CPI-M, the RJD, the JDU, the Shiv Sena, the DMK and the NCP protested in front of the Gandhi statue, demanding a discussion on India-China border tensions.

CONNECT WITH US