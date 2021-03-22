Parliament proceedings | Govt introduces NaBFID Bill in Lok Sabha

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks in the Lok Sabha, during the Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on March 22, 2021. Videograb: LSTV/PTI

New Delhi

22 March 2021 13:27 IST

Union Cabinet approved a budget proposal of setting up a Development Finance Institution (DFI) last week

Finance Minster Nirmala Sitharaman on March 22 introduced the National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID) Bill 2021 in the Lok Sabha to pave way for setting up of a government-owned DFI to fund infra projects.

The Union Cabinet had last week approved a budget proposal of setting up a Development Finance Institution (DFI), which will have tax benefits to enable fund raising from investors.

The National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development will be set up with a corpus of ₹20,000 crore and the government will give an initial grant of ₹5,000 crore.

The government expects the DFI to leverage this fund to raise up to ₹3 lakh crore in the next few years.