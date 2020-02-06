Parliament proceedings | Govt. hacking at the root of social justice by disinvestment: DMK MP Kanimozhi

Accusing the Central government of hacking at the root of social justice by disinvestment, DMK MP K. Kanimozhi, participating in the discussion on Budget in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, said India today was also seeing an unemployment rate which was a 45-year high.

“The urban youth are unemployed and it is worse in the rural sector. Recently in Salem [in Tamil Nadu], a woman who lost her husband could not find employment and she sold her hair to support her family. This is the state in which our country is, and we are talking about a multi-trillion economy.”

She said her State had also requested the government to increase minimum wages of MGNREGS workers at least to ₹350 but the Centre continued to give less funds.

Congress member Manish Tewari noted that no parameter of the state is doing well currently and that all the pillars of the economy — savings, consumption, and employment — are all down.

Trinamool Congess MP Abhishek Banerjee said Budget 2020 was brutal, barbaric, harsh and heinous murder. “There are failed flagship schemes like Khelo India, Fit India. Now the government’s new flagship scheme is ‘Becho India’ [Sell India],” he said.

‘Right move’

Calling the Budget a step in the right direction, BJP MP Jayant Sinha said India had the ability to be a $5 trillion economy. “We are establishing long-term pillars with the Budget. Many cases have been brought through the insolvency and bankruptcy code,” he said.