Parliament proceedings | Govt. does not believe in vote bank politics, says Naqvi

NEW DELHI

18 March 2021 23:02 IST

The Narendra Modi government believes in empowerment without appeasement and works for development without discriminating on the basis of religion, Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Thursday.

During Question Hour in the Lok Sabha, Mr. Naqvi said all sections of the society, including minorities, are reaping benefits of welfare schemes launched by the Modi government.

The Minister also asserted that the Union government is working for the well-being of weaker sections and economically backward people. He also added that the Prime Minister abolished the practice of triple talaq to empower Muslim women.

“Our government does not believe in vote bank politics, neither it will in the future,” Mr. Naqvi said in response to a query by Kerala Congress (M) member Thomas Chazhikadan.

Mr. Chazhikadan demanded that a committee, on the lines of the Sachar Committee that examined the socio-economic conditions of the Muslims, should be formed for the Christian community in Kerala.

Congress leader Ravneet Singh Bittu raised the issue of Sikhs in Jammu and Kashmir who form the second largest minority group after Kashmiri Pandits.