Parliament proceedings | Govt. does not believe in vote bank politics, says Naqvi

The Narendra Modi government believes in empowerment without appeasement and works for development without discriminating on the basis of religion, Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Thursday.
During Question Hour in the Lok Sabha, Mr. Naqvi said all sections of the society, including minorities, are reaping benefits of welfare schemes launched by the Modi government.
The Minister also asserted that the Union government is working for the well-being of weaker sections and economically backward people. He also added that the Prime Minister abolished the practice of triple talaq to empower Muslim women.
“Our government does not believe in vote bank politics, neither it will in the future,” Mr. Naqvi said in response to a query by Kerala Congress (M) member Thomas Chazhikadan.
Mr. Chazhikadan demanded that a committee, on the lines of the Sachar Committee that examined the socio-economic conditions of the Muslims, should be formed for the Christian community in Kerala.
Congress leader Ravneet Singh Bittu raised the issue of Sikhs in Jammu and Kashmir who form the second largest minority group after Kashmiri Pandits.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath