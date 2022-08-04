Parliament proceedings | Government says 130 ‘hate news’ cases reported between 2019 Lok Sabha elections and latest round of Assembly polls  

Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

August 04, 2022 22:27 IST

More than 10,000 cases are pending in the Supreme Court for more than a decade, Law Minister informs Rajya Sabha.

A total of 130 cases of “hate news” were reported to social media platforms between the 2019 Lok Sabha election and the latest round of Assembly polls in five States held earlier this year, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju informed the Rajya Sabha on August 4.

Mr. Rijiju made these remarks while responding to BJP’s Kirodi Lal Meena. “Total number of ‘hate news’ cases reported to social media platforms (since Lok Sabha elections 2019) is 130...,” he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During the 2019 Lok Sabha election, 58 such cases were reported. While the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly election in 2019 saw only one such case being reported, in the 2020 Delhi Assembly polls, 34 cases were reported.

In the Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry Assembly polls last year, 29 cases of “hate news” were reported, he added.

Answering a question from Congress member Deepender Hooda on the number of pending cases in the country’s top court, the minister said over 10,000 cases are pending for over a decade out of a total backlog of around 71,000 cases.

In a written response, he said 71,411 cases as on August 2 were pending before the top court, which included over 56,000 civil matters and over 15,000 criminal matters.

Of the total 71,411 pending cases in the top court, 10,491 were pending for more than 10 years. Over 42,000 cases were pending for less than five years and 18,134 between five and 10 years, the Minister added.

Replying to another question, the Law Minister said while 40,28,591 cases were pending in the various High Courts in 2016, their numbers went up to 59,55,907 as on July 29 this year -- a rise of 50%.

The district and subordinate courts too witnessed a 50% jump in cases between 2016 and July 29 this year.

Answering a question by YSR Congress Party member, V Vijayasai Reddy, on fast track courts to deal with rape and offences under POCSO [Protection of Children from Sexual Offences] Act, Mr. Rijiju said the Department of Justice had started a Centrally-sponsored scheme in October 2019 for setting up of 1,023 Fast Track Special Courts (FTSCs) for expeditious trial and disposal of cases.

“Initially, the scheme was for one year which has now been continued up to 31.03.2023 at a cost of ₹1,572.86 crore with Central share of ₹971.70 crore. Central share is to be met from the Nirbhaya Fund,” he said, adding that 728 FTSCs are functional in 28 States/Union Territories and have disposed of more than one lakh cases up to June 30 this year.