Parliament proceedings | Government ropes in 12 institutions to evaluate impact of NFSA

The government on Friday informed Parliament that it has roped in 12 monitoring institutions for 2020-23 to assess the impact of the National Food Security Act (NFSA).

Minister of State for Food Danve Raosaheb Dadarao, in his written reply to the Rajya Sabha, said the government has put in place concurrent evaluation for assessment of the "efficacy and impact of NFSA".

During 2018-20, about 26 institutions and universities were engaged as monitoring institutions for conducting the evaluation of the implementation of the NFSA in states and Union Territories. They submitted quarterly reports for any remedial action, he said.

"For the period 2020-23, 12 monitoring institutions have been engaged to carry out a concurrent evaluation on the impact of NFSA," he added.

The NFSA, passed in 2013, provides for the supply of subsidised foodgrains through ration shops up to 75% of the rural population and up to 50% of the urban population, which as per Census 2011, comes to a maximum of 81.35 crore persons.

At present, NFSA is operational in a seamless manner in all States and Union Territories, with an intended coverage of 81.35 crore persons across the country.

Coverage under the Act is provided under two categories -- Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) households to the extent specified by the central government and the remaining households as Priority Households.

The AAY households are entitled to 35 kg of foodgrains per household per month, while the priority households to 5 kg of foodgrains per person per month at ₹1-3 per kg through ration shops.

Till February this fiscal, 47.53 crore tonne foodgrains has been lifted, against the allocation of 50.39 crore tonne, the Minister said responding to a separate query.