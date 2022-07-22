Monsoon session India

Parliament proceedings | Government is ready for discussion on price rise, Piyush Goyal tells Rajya Sabha

Union Minister Piyush Goyal speaks in the Rajya Sabha during Parliament’s Monsoon Session, in New Delhi, Friday, July 22, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI
The Hindu Bureau New Delhi July 22, 2022 19:08 IST
Updated: July 23, 2022 07:41 IST

Leader of the House Piyush Goyal on Friday informed the Rajya Sabha that the government was ready for a discussion on the price rise issue. The first week of the monsoon session of Parliament that began on July 18 has witnessed continued disruption and adjournments, recording almost no business, as Opposition members in both Houses have demanded discussion on price rise, Goods and Services Tax (GST) and the Agnipath scheme.

As the Upper House resumed at 11 a.m. on Friday, Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu said he had received notices under Rule 267 for suspension of business to take up discussion on price rise from many members. “This has earlier been disposed of by the House saying that I am not allowing it, but we will have discussion separately. That is what has been said,” Mr. Nadu said.

‘Don’t show placards’

He warned the members against showing placards. “I will take a serious view if you show placards... Please don’t do it... You have wasted one week’s precious time of the people and also the Parliament. This is not the way, particularly when the House is ready to discuss and the government has also expressed its willingness. Please stop this and also don’t bring placards into the House,” Mr. Naidu said before adjourning the House till 12 noon.

The question hour at 12 noon was conducted amid continuous sloganeering and protests by the opposition members.

Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge said they wanted the discussion under Rule 267 that entails suspension of all other business but they were told that discussion under Rule 176 (discussion on matter of urgent public importance) would be allowed instead.

Responding to this, Mr. Goyal said, “The government wants a discussion, we are ready for it. The Finance Minister [Nirmala Sitharaman] has COVID-19, once she has recovered the discussion can be done.”

Congress and Opposition Party MPs staging a protest demonstration against the rising price of essential commodities at Parliament House in New Delhi on Friday, July 22, 2022. | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day as members of the opposition Congress and Left parties stormed the well, waving placards and raising slogans against rising inflation.

As the Opposition’s protest continued despite appeals from the Chair, the proceedings were adjourned first till 2 p.m. and later for the day.

