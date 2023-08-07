HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Parliament proceedings | ED seizures from crypto frauds mount to ₹1,144.5 crore 

Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said the ED is investigating several cases related to crypto currency or virtual digital currency frauds wherein a few crypto exchanges have also been found involved in money laundering

August 07, 2023 10:14 pm | Updated 10:14 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Pankaj Chaudhary

Pankaj Chaudhary

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested 20 persons and seized or frozen criminal proceeds of ₹1,144.5 crore in connection with crypto currency frauds, the Finance Ministry informed Lok Sabha on August 7.

Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said the ED is investigating several cases related to crypto currency or virtual digital currency frauds wherein a few crypto exchanges have also been found involved in money laundering.

Necessary action as per provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 has been taken and 12 Prosecution Complaints (PCs), along with two supplementary PCs have been filed before the Special Court, PMLA, Mr. Chaudhary said in response to a query from DMK MP Velusamy P.

“Furthermore, under Foreign Exchange management Act, 1999 (FEMA) assets amounting to ₹270.18 crore have been seized under Section 37A of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) and one showcause notice to cryptocurrency exchange Zanmai Labs Pvt Ltd, known as WazirX, and its Directors under the FEMA for transactions involving cryptocurencies worth ₹2,790.74 crore has also been issued,” the Minister said.’

As per the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the anonymity associated with virtual assets do attract criminals, who have used them to launder proceeds from a range of offences, Mr. Chaudhary said.

Related Topics

fraud / Parliament proceedings

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.