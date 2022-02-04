Parliament proceedings | DMK, Congress walk out of Rajya Sabha over NEET issue

New Delhi

Demand to debate T.N. Governor’s return of NEET Bill rejected by RS Chairman

DMK and Congress MPs held a protest and staged a walkout from the Rajya Sabha after their demand to debate the Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi’s move to return the NEET exemption bill passed by the Tamil Nadu Assembly, was rejected by Chairman Venkaiah Naidu.

DMK floor leader Tiruchi Siva, demanded that under Rule 267 of the Rajya Sabha the business of the day should be suspended to discuss the Mr Ravi’s conduct. Returning the bill after keeping it with him for months, was an insulted to the elected members of the state assembly, he said. Mr Siva also said that this is blatant attack on federalism where a governor appointed by the union government is undermining the state legislature.

Mr. Naidu in turn argued that if the DMK members feel strongly about it they can raise the issue during the debate on Motion of Thanks to President’s address. Leader of Opposition and senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge too wanted to speak on the issue. The DMK MPs trooped into the well and raised slogans, which the Chairman ignored and went on with the Zero Hour where MPs can raise issues of national importance.

At this, the DMK MPs alongwith the Congress staged a walkout. Today was the third consecutive day that the Rajya Sabha did not have forced adjournments. The last such disruption free sittings was in 15-15 March 2021. Later making an observation, Mr. Naidu said people were feeling happy that the Rajya Sabha was functioning without disruption and members are having their say. The Chairman said 14 Zero Hour mentions were taken up in 30 minutes, and if “others had cooperated” the remaining three too would have been taken up.