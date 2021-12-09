Parliament Proceedings updates | The CVC (Amendment), 2021 and Delhi (Special) Police Establishment 9Amendment) Bill, 2021 passed in the Lok Sabha

09 December 2021 10:50 IST

Rajnath Singh says that inquiry has started into helicopter crash in which CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, 12 others died

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the funding and implementation of the Ken-Betwa river interlinking project at a cost of ₹44,605 crore at the 2020-21 price level. The Centre would fund ₹39,317 crore for the project, with ₹36,290 crore as a grant and ₹3,027 crore as a loan.

After the repeal of the farm laws in the ongoing Winter Session of the Parliament, thousands of farmers who have been protesting on the outskirts of Delhi for over a year are likely to end their agitation at noon on Thursday, as their leaders have decided to accept the Centre’s revised proposal to resolve their pending demands if it is sent in an official format.

Lok Sabha | 7:31 pm

Lok Sabha adjourned

Lok Sabha adjourned till 11 pm on Decmeber 10, 2021.

Lok Sabha | 7:26 pm

The Central Vigilance Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and Delhi (Special) Police Establishment (Amendment) Bill, 2021 passed in the Lok Sabha

The CVC, 2021 and Delhi (Special) Police Establishment Bill, 2021 passed in the Lok Sabha.

Lok Sabha | 6:09 pm

Owaisi opposes the CVC bill, 2021 and Delhi (Special) Police Establishment Bill, 2021

Asaduddin Owaisi, AIMIM, while opposing the bill said that fixed tenure cannot be on the whims and desires of the Prime Minister. He further added that it is an issue of independent authorities and if the extension is given on good behaviour, it creates an inbuilt mechanism of control. Both the directors (CBI and ED) must subordinate to the present government. "The extension of tenure will be given as baksish (patronage)," he said.

Lok Sabha | 5:50 pm

Prof. Sougata Roy from AITC, asks why PM Modi is absent from the parliament.

Lok Sabha | 5:33 pm

Discussion on The Central Vigilance Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2021

Adv. A.M. Arif, CPI(M) leader from Kerala and Ritesh Pandey opposed the bills.

Mr. Pandey said that when demonetisation happened or when UAPA was implemented, national security and black money were cited as reasons. He further said that the investigating agencies will lose their independence and future generations will be handed over a system of power which will be consolidated in the hands of a few if the bill is passed.

Rajya Sabha | 5:20 pm

Rajya Sabha adjourned

Rajya Sabha adjourned till 11:00 a.m. on December 10, 2021.

Rajya Sabha | 5:10 pm

The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (Amendment) Bill, 2021 passed in Rajya Sabha.

Rajya Sabha | 3: 46 pm

Members across the States appeal to set up more pharmaceutical colleges in the country

M. Thambidurai, Tamil Nadu MP says that he supports the Bill, and says the he supports the formation of the Council. He further says that if we have more institutions, there will be scope for research, and after COVID-19, this is extremely necessary. It's imperative to set up new colleges, he adds.

Dr. L. Hanumanthaiah, Karnataka MP, says that the purpose of the Bill is 6 additional pharmaceutical institutes of national importance. He says there is a centralization of power and lack of autonomy in the Bill.

Lok Sabha | 3: 38 pm

The Central Vigilance Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2021 has been taken up for discussion

The Opposition opposes the Bill.

Manish Tewari, Punjab MP, appeals to the union govt. to approach the SC and ensure that the legality of the CBI is adjucated.

Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Rajasthan MP, says that the long term affects of the Bill are good, and urges the Opposition to support the Bill.

He continues, "This Bill will be the requisite strength to the department to fight the crimes in the country."

A. Raja, Tamil Nadu MP opposes the Bill, says that the BJP govt. is misusing all the institutions in the country. He further says that in 2019, the govt. forcibly removed the CBI chief, and now the govt. wants to extend the tenure. "How can we trust the govt.?", he asks.

Lok Sabha | 2: 30 pm

Lok Sabha resumes

Proceedings resumed in the Lower House.

Rajya Sabha | 2:23 pm

The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (Amendment) Bill, 2021 is open for discussion.

Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya begins the discussion.

Neeraj Dangi, Rajasthan MP, says that the Bill is favourable but certain issues have to be discussed. He further says that we need to increase budget allocations to health in the view of increasing public health issues like COVID-19. Mr. Dangi further appeals to the House that if the Bill is passed, it should be implemented from the State of Rajasthan. In the end, he also appeals to the Chair to revoke the suspension of the 12 MPs.

Rajya Sabha | 2:03 pm

Rajya Sabha resumes at 2 pm

The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (Amendment) Bill, 2021 is open for discussion.

Lok Sabha | 1:32 pm

Lok Sabha adjourned till 2:30 pm

The Chairman adjourned the session till 2:30 pm

Lok Sabha | 1:20 pm

Kumbakudi Sudhakaran, Kerala MP, says that the Chief Minister of Kerala is misleading the people of Kerala regarding the railway project in the State. He says that the silver-line project would mean a huge area of forest has to be compromosed.

Shashi Tharoor, Thiruvananthapuram MP, says that it's extremely regrettable that an accusation is made against him that there are pending investigations and that Mr. Tharoor should not attend the parliamentary proceedings. Saying this, Mr. Tharoor appeals to the Chair not to let this happen again.

Rajya Sabha | 1:07 pm

Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm

The Question Hour is over, Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm.

Lok Sabha | 1:07 pm

On Pramila Bisoyi, Odisha MP, making an appeal in Odia, the Chairman of the Lok Sabha says that this is the proof of India's vibrant democracy.

On Chandrani Murmu, Odisha MP, making an appeal, the Chair says that she is the youngest MP in the parliament.

Lok Sabha | 1:05 pm

Zero Hour begins in Lok Sabha

Matters pertaining to Digital India, railways, education, and domestic flights are being discussed.

Ranjanben Dhananjay Bhatt, Vadodra MP says that there are not enough connecting flights from Vadodra to other State capitals in the country. She appeals to the Aviation Ministry to resume flights to the said airports.

Rita Bahuguna Joshi, Allahabad MP, appeals to the Railways Ministry to extend the railway line in her constituency so that it will help people depending on trains for daily commute.

Ramya Haridad, Alathur MP, appeals to the union govt. to conduct a detailed study to prevent animals-humans conflict in Kerala.

Rajya Sabha | 12:34 pm

TMC stages a walkout

TMC walked out of Rajya Sabha after Deputy Chairman refused to allow opposition members to pay condolences to family of Bipin Rawat and 12 others.

We have walked out in protest of the fact that the Chair did not allow any opposition party to condole the tragic death of the CDS and 12 others on record. Mourning is also monopolised by this regime, says TMC leader Sushmita Dev.

Rajya Sabha | 12:22 pm

Report of Committee on Empowerment of Women on "Empowerment of Women through Education with Special Reference to ‘Beti Bachao – Beti Padhao’ Scheme" presented in

Rajya Sabha | 12:01 pm

Question Hour begins in Rajya Sabha

Question Hour begins in the Upper House, as the Zero Hour ends.

Rajya Sabha | 11:50 am

BJP MP from Karnataka K.C. Ramamurthy during the Zero Hour raises the issue of Uniform Civil Code

Rajya Sabha | 11:42 am

During the Zero Hour

RJD Manoj K. Jha raises point of order against Mr Yadav's Zero Hour mention on "Places of Worship Act". "This opens a pandora's box," he says.

S. Selvaganabathy, Puducherry MP says that Puducherry has been battered by heavy rains over the last one month. "Life has become miserable for Puducherry residents," the MP says. He says agriculture has been the most affected sector. He appeals to the union govt. to send a team to estimate damages in Puducherry since the UT is reeling under the pressure of financial crisis.

Lok Sabha | 11:34 am

On Haj pilgrimage

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Minister of Minority Affairs, in response to a question, says that Haj 2020 and Haj 2021 did not happen. But, under the leadership of Narendra Modi, ease of doing Haj reforms have been brought in.

Muslim women are allowed to go to Haj, and even this year if Haj happens, we will make sure to send Muslim women, and the whole process has become digital, he says.

Mr. Naqvi adds that India is the only country in the world where the whole process of Haj has become digitalized.

Lok Sabha | 11:26 am

Question Hour begins in Lok Sabha

Questions are being asked on Ken-Batwa river linking project.

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Minster of Jal Shakti, says that Ken-Batwa linking project is very ambitious, and there will be no adverse impact because of the linkage. "Everything has been done after a thorough study," Mr. Shekhawat says.

Rajya Sabha | 11:20 am

Zero Hour begins in Rajya Sabha

Matters of urgent importance are being heard, including malnutrition, mid-day meal programme in States across the country.

Harnath Singh Yadav, BJP MP from Uttar Pradesh during the Zero Hour demands repeal of Places of Worship Act. The law freezes the status of places of worship as they were on August 15, 1947.

Rajya Sabha | 11:11 am

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is now presenting the statement in the Rajya Sabha

Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge urges the chair to allow all floor leaders to speak on the tragic incident of Conoor, but Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh disallows it.

Lok Sabha | 11:09 am

Lok Sabha hopes that group captain Varun Singh recovers soon

Lok Sabha observes silence in honour of those who died in the crash

Rajya Sabha | 11:04 am

Deputy Chairman Harivansh reads obituary of General Bipin Rawat

Rajya Sabha observes two minutes silence as a mark of respect for General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 others.

Lok Sabha | 11:03 am

Lok Sabha proceedings begin

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh informs the Lok Sabha that Gen Rawat was on a scheduled visit to Defence Staff college in Wellington. At 12.18 Sulur Air Base lost contact with the helicopter he was on. Locals rushed to the spot and saw that the helicopter was aflame. Local authorities recovered who they could and rushed them to a nearby hospital in Wellington.

He says that, 13 out of 14 people on board had died. "All their bodies to be brought to Delhi by this evening. Group Captain Varun Singh is under hospital care. Gen Rawat to be cremated under full military honours. Others too to be accorded appropriate military honours."

Inquiry has started into helicopter crash in which CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, 12 others died, he adds.

Rajnath Singh Reads out names of those who perished.

Speaker Birla also pays homage, reads out a eulogy on Gen Rawat’s “unmatched service”.

Pays homage to all others who perished too. Reads out all their names.

10:50 am

Protest suspended

Opposition decides to suspend its sit-in protest for a day to pay tribute to the Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat and other soldiers who died in the tragic helicopter crash. Today is the 9th day of their protest against the government for suspending 12 Rajya Sabha MPs.

Scene outside the Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat's residence in New Delhi, who died in a chopper crash on December 9, 2021 | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

10:40 am

Legislative Business for December 9, 2021 is as follows:

Lok Sabha:

1. Question Hour

2. Consideration of any item of Government Business entered in the List of Business for Wednesday, the 8th December, 2021 and not concluded on that day.

Rajya Sabha:

1. Papers to be laid on the table.

2. Reports to be presented.

3. The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (Amendment) Bill, 2021 to be passed.

10:30 am

Day 8 recap

The eighth day of the winter session saw its first adjournment in the Rajya Sabha, within 30 minutes after members of the Opposition parties protested the suspension of the 12 MPs.

During the Zero Hour, Members of the House brought to the notice of the House issues concerning Climate Change.

The Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Bill, 2021 and The Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2020 were discussed and passed in the Rajya Sabha later in the day.

The Lok Sabha passed The High Court and Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Amendment Bill, 2021. The Lower House also agreed to the changes made to the Dam Safety Bill, 2019 by the Rajya Sabha.