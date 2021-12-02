Parliament Proceedings Live | Lok Sabha to discuss COVID-19

02 December 2021 10:43 IST

While the Lok Sabha, amidst sloganeering, passed the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Bill, 2020 on Wednesday, the Rajya Sabha was adjourned without conducting any business as opposition continued to voice its demand seeking reinstatement of 12 suspended MPs.

The Dam Protection Bill, introduced on Wednesday in the Rajya Sabha, is set to be taken up again today.

Here are the updates:

Rajya Sabha | 12:01 p.m.

Rajya Sabha resumes

Rajya Sabha resumes and Question Hour begins, with protesting members in the well of the House

Deputy Chairman Harivansh Singh is in the chair. The Chair is appealing the Members to be calm, and he is asking them to go back to their seats.

Lok Sabha | 11:52 a.m.

"Omicron is certainly a setback...therefore several countries have put different yardsticks, I think the yardstick put in place by our government with putting 11 countries marked as at risk and testing them completely is the right way to go," Mr. Scindia responds to a question

"We have 10 proposals pending for air bubbles which we have forwarded to those countries, Saudi Arabia is one of them," Mr. Scindia responds to a question on entering into an air bubble with Saudi Arabia.

Lok Sabha | 11:39 a.m.

On status of air bubble flights

Jyotiraditya Scindia, Minister of Civil Aviation informs the Lok Sabha, "At present we have air bubble agreement with 31 countries and have a proposal with 10 other nations to start air bubble agreement" in response to a question regarding the current situation of Air bubbles, travel during COVID-19.

Mr. Scindia informs that currently11 countries have been placed 'at-risk' including all European nations including U.K., South Africa, Brazil, Botswana, China, Zimbabwe, Mauritius, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore and Israel.

Lok Sabha | 11:30 a.m.

Question Hour in the Lok Sabha continues amidst constant sloganeering by the Opposition members.

Minister of Road, Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, is answering questions regarding various road and highway infrastructure projects, and addresses the house on Gatishakti and Bharat Mala project

11:20 a.m.

Rahul Gandhi leading the Congress protest in support of the suspended opposition MPs at Gandhi statue in Parliament House

Lok Sabha | 11: 15 a.m.

On allocating Shirdi the status of Smart City

"Smart City may not be the only way the infrastructure of a city may be attended to. Scheme of 100 smart cities was closed. Regretablly Shirdi was never included in the proposal. We would be very happy whenever Smart Ciity 2 comes up and if at that time Maharashtra government were to recommend it as one of the cities" responds Hardeep Singh Puri to a question regarding the allocation of Shirdi as a Smart City.

"In 2011 census, it was put under Amrut as a holy city, all steps we take for holy cities are being taken. If additional steps are needed, we are happy to consider them," he adds.

Rajya Sabha | 11:10 a.m.

Rajya Sabha adjourned

Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12:00 noon

Rajya Sabha

Appealing the house to talk out the issue, and proceed, Mr. Naidu says:

Suspensions, either in the past or now, are only the expression of disapproval of the acts of misconduct of some members by the House. Disapproval of undemocratic conduct in the House can’t be decried as undemocratic, for sure.

Rajya Sabha | 11:09 a.m.

Venkaiah Naidu addresses the Rajya Sabha on Opposition protesting the suspension of 12 MPs

Mr. Naidu addresses the Rajya Sabha:

Since I can’t go public with my anguish in any other way , the only platform to share my anguish and thoughts is to speak in the House.

Some of the respected leaders and members of this august House, in their wisdom, chose to describe the suspension of 12 members as ‘undemocratic’. I have struggled to understand if there was any justification in that kind of a narrative being propagated but could not.

While calling this suspension as undemocratic both within and outside the House, not even a word is being said about the reasons given for the suspension, the disdainful conduct of some members during the last session, which I have categorically called as ‘acts of sacrilege’ on the last day of last session.

Unfortunately, a message is sought to be sent out that ‘sacrilege’ of the House is democratic but action against such sacrilege is undemocratic. I am sure people of the country would not buy this new norms of democracy.

You don’t want to regret your misconduct but insist on revoking the decision of this House taken as per due process stipulated under the Rules of the House. Does this amount to upholding the principles of democracy?

Rajya Sabha | 11:07 a.m.

Manmohan Singh wrote a letter that he is not able to attend the winter session citing illness

The permission to remain absent is granted.

The Chairman says that from the past three days, nothing productive happened in Rajya Sabha because of the protests from the Opposition MPs, calling it undemocratic.

Rajya Sabha | 11:04 a.m.

Rajya Sabha proceedings begin with Assisted Reproductive Technology Bill being laid on the table.

Lok Sabha | 11:03 a.m.

Proceedings in the Lok Sabha commence.

Question Hour begins with Vishnu Datt Sharma asking about the current status of the Ken-Betwa Link Project, and the impact of the project on Panna Tiger Reserve

10:50 a.m.

Opposition continues protest over suspended Rajya Sabha MPs

Jairam Ramesh being tied black ribbon during a demonstration against suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs at the Parliament Housei on Thursday.

Suspended MPs and Opposition Party MPs staging a demonstration at the Parliament house on Thursday. | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

10:46 a.m.

Kerala MPs stage a demonstration regarding the Mullaiperiyar Dam Issue at the Parliament House in New Delhi, on Thursday

10:30 a.m.

Legislative Business for December 2, 2021 is as follows:

Lok Sabha:

Mansukh Mandaviya to move that the Bill further to amend the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Act, 1998, be taken into consideration.

Vinayak Bhaurao Raut, Rattan Lal Kataria to raise a discussion on COVID-19 pandemic and various aspects related to it

Rajya Sabha:

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat to move the Dam Protection Bill to be passed.

10:12 a.m.

Day 3 recap

Lok Sabha passed the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Bill, 2020, with Opposition members flagging certain concerns.

A parliamentary panel from Mongolia was present in Lok Sabha' s gallery, to observe the proceedings.

In Rajya Sabha, opposition's protest over suspension of 12 members continued, resulting in the house adjourning for four times on December 1.