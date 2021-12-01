Parliament proceedings | Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 noon

A short duration discussion on COVID-19 is likely to take place in Lok Sabha on Wednesday. Time has been allotted for a short-duration discussion on the COVID-19 pandemic in Lok Sabha on Wednesday, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Tuesday. However, this didn't find mention in the list of business.

Lok Sabha | 11:30 am

LS adjourned till 12pm

The speaker adjourns the parliament till 12 over protests from the Opposition MPs.

The Speaker asks the protesting MPs to stop protesting, asks them to maintain dignity in the parliament. He urges them to stop protesting, and whatever they are doing is unparliamentary.

Lok Sabha | 11:27 am

Thalikkottai R Balu, DMK MP, Sriperumbudur, says that India imports 10,000 containers every year from China, and he says that India should intervene and start manufacturing containers in the country itself since India has the capacity to do that.

To this, the railways minister says that orders have been placed on six Indian companies, and any Indian manufacturer is open to participation, and the government encourages Indian containers manufacturers to come forward and do it.

Lok Sabha | 11:25 am

Indian Railways does not manufacture containers, and private producers procure these containers. Ashwini Vaishnav says that orders are placed to manufacture and try to procure as much as possible from Indian manufacturers.

Lok Sabha | 11:22 am

Kotagiri Shridhar, YSRCP, asks what is the government doing to prevent unsubsidised cylinder sale. He asks what is the government doing to bring down the cylinder prices

Piyush Goyal says that it's because of international oil prices, and the government cannot do anything about it.

Lok Sabha | 11:17 am

Ashwini Vaishnaw replies to a question on electrification, says that the work on the electrification is going on as per the schedule.

72% of the target has been electrified, 6000km more than last year have been electrified, he says.

Lok Sabha | 11:15 am

Vinayak Raut (Shiv Sena) asks about electrification of Konkan Railways. This section is maintained by Konkan Railway Corporation, and not Indian Railways.

N.K.K.P. Premachandram (RSP) requests Punaloor to Sengottai line to be electrified. The Minister says the Railway Board has sanctioned electrification in this line.

The speaker asks the MP to visit the site.

Rajya Sabha | 11:11 pm

RS adjourned till 12 pm

Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12pm because of the protests by the Opposition MPs against the suspension of the 12 opposition MPs

Lok Sabha | 11:11 am

Debasree Chaudhuri (BJP) asks a question on electrification of rail lines in the northeast region. Electrification of railway tracks have been commissioned upto Guwahati. All other projects in the region are also in progress, says Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw.

Rajya Sabha | 11:10 am

RS Chairman Venkaiah Naidu says there is no remorse of the members who have insulted the parliamentary system. He calls it unparliamentary and undemocratic.

Lok Sabha | 11:06 AM

The Speaker says a delegation from Mongolian Parliament is in the Parliament premises to look at the vibrant democracy in the country. The team will view the proceedings today from the gallery.

11:04 am

LS proceedings begin

Lok Sabha assembles. Question Hour is in progress. DMK MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian asks a question on digital literacy mission in rural region.

IT Minister Ashwani Vaishnav gives the details. Ms. Thangapandian asks about the status of Tamil Nadu in this scheme. The Minister says Tamil Nadu has its own digital literacy programme and it is already higher in the State.

Saugata Roy (TMC) says the DMK MP asked a question in English, but the minister is replying in Hindi. He objects to it.

10:43 am

Legislative Business for December 1, 2021 is as follows:

Lok Sabha:

1. Questions entered in separate list to be asked and answers given.

2. Dr. Mansukh Mandviya to move the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Bill, 2020.

Rajya Sabha:

Jose K. Mani (Kerala) to take oath as a member

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat to move that the Dam Protection Bill

10:34 am

Day 2 recap

Union Minister of Law and Justice, Kiren Rijiju introduced the High Court and Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Amendment Bill, 2021, in the Lok Sabha amid din.

Rajya Sabha decided to adjourn the House in the afternoon as opposition members walked out protesting the suspension of 12 MPs.