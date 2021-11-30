Parliament proceedings | Congress, Opposition MPs walk out of Rajya Sabha over suspension of 12 MPs

New Delhi

Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu said the suspension was done by the House and not by the Chairman

Congress and other Opposition party MPs on November 30 staged a walkout from the Rajya Sabha after Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu justified the suspension of 12 MPs for the entire winter session of Parliament for their "unruly" conduct in the previous session in August.

Raising the issue, Leader of the Opposition and senior Congress leader M. Mallikarjun Kharge said the motion for suspension moved by the government was in gross violation of procedure with the Chair not even allowing his point of order over the issue.

He urged the Chairman to set aside the suspension.

Mr. Naidu, however, said the suspension was done by the House and not by the Chairman.

The suspended members, he said, have shown no remorse and have instead justified their actions.

"I don't think the appeal of Leader of Opposition is worth considering," he added.

The Congress, AAP, RJD and Left parties protested raising slogan, but Mr. Naidu did not allow it.

They then staged a walkout from the House.

TMC members staged a walkout a short while later when its leader Derek O'Brien said it's not the Opposition but the 80 MPs of the treasury benches who should be suspended as they blocked certain discussions during the previous monsoon session.

The suspended MPs include six from the Congress, two each from Trinamool Congress and Shiv Sena, and one each from CPI and CPM.

Opposition parties meet Naidu

Suspended MPs hold placards while protesting at the Parliament, in New Delhi on November 30, 2021. | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

Earlier in the day, leaders of 16 Opposition parties met Mr. Naidu and urged him to revoke the suspension of 12 Opposition MPs from the Upper House.

A day after the 12 MPs were suspended, Opposition leaders held a meeting in the chamber of Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge.

According to sources, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi was also present at the meeting.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) did not participate in the Opposition meeting even though two of its MPs have also been suspended for the remainder of the winter session.

The Opposition leaders led by Mr. Kharge later met Mr. Naidu and urged him to revoke the suspension of the members, the sources said.

Leaders of some parties also contemplated boycotting the House but some members did not agree to this suggestion, the sources said.

Leaders of the DMK, NCP, Shiv Sena, CPI and CPI-M, RJD, TRS, IUML, RSP, MDMK, LJD, NC, Kerala Congress, VCK andAAP, besides that of the Congress were present at the meeting.

Twelve Opposition MPs were on November 29 suspended for the remainder of the session for their unruly behaviour and misconduct during the last day of the monsoon session on August 11, after the government moved a motion in this regard.

Leaders of 12 Opposition parties on November 29 condemned the government for bringing the motion that led to the suspension of the 12 members.

The Opposition leaders termed the suspension "unwarranted and undemocratic", and alleged that the action was in violation of all rules and procedures of the Upper House.

The motion to suspend Phulo Devi Netam, Chhaya Verma, Ripun Bora, Rajamani Patel, Syed Nasir Hussain and Akhilesh Prasad Singh of the Congress; Dola Sen, Shanta Chhetri of Trinamool Congress; Priyanka Chaturvedi, Anil Desai of Shiv Sena; Elamaram Kareem of CPM; and Binoy Viswam of CPI was moved by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi.