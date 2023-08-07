Parliament proceedings | Congress MP Rajni Patil’s reinstatement leads to war of words in Rajya Sabha

August 07, 2023 05:25 pm | Updated 05:25 pm IST - New Delhi

Nearly six months after her suspension, Congress MP Rajni Patil was reinstated on August 7, just hours ahead of the expected division on the contentious Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill 2023.

She was suspended on February 10 for the remainder of the Budget Session of Parliament for allegedly video recording and publishing visuals from the Rajya Sabha. The decision was based on a complaint by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP G.V.L. Narasimha Rao against her to Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Parliament Monsoon Session August 7 updates

On Monday, BJP MP Saroj Pandey placed the 74th report of the Committee of Privileges, informing the House that Ms. Patil had been found guilty of breach of privilege, but the panel recommended restoring her membership, counting the days of her suspension as sufficient punishment.

Soon after the announcement, a war of words ensued between the Treasury and Opposition Benches, forcing the adjournment of the Rajya Sabha within 15 minutes in its pre-lunch session on Monday.

The former demanded a debate on atrocities against women in Rajasthan, underlining the recent incident of the murder of a 14-year-old girl in Bhilwara while the Opposition remained adamant on an expansive debate on prolonged violence in Manipur. Amidst all round pandemonium, the House was adjourned till 2 p.m.