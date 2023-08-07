HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Parliament proceedings | Congress MP Rajni Patil’s reinstatement leads to war of words in Rajya Sabha

Her membership was restored counting the days since her suspension on February 10 as sufficient punishment 

August 07, 2023 05:25 pm | Updated 05:25 pm IST - New Delhi 

The Hindu Bureau
Rajya Sabha MPs Rajni Patil (R) and Jebi Mather at Parliament House complex during Monsoon session, in New Delhi, on August 7, 2023

Rajya Sabha MPs Rajni Patil (R) and Jebi Mather at Parliament House complex during Monsoon session, in New Delhi, on August 7, 2023 | Photo Credit: PTI

Nearly six months after her suspension, Congress MP Rajni Patil was reinstated on August 7, just hours ahead of the expected division on the contentious Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill 2023

She was suspended on February 10 for the remainder of the Budget Session of Parliament for allegedly video recording and publishing visuals from the Rajya Sabha. The decision was based on a complaint by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP G.V.L. Narasimha Rao against her to Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Parliament Monsoon Session August 7 updates

On Monday, BJP MP Saroj Pandey placed the 74th report of the Committee of Privileges, informing the House that Ms. Patil had been found guilty of breach of privilege, but the panel recommended restoring her membership, counting the days of her suspension as sufficient punishment. 

Soon after the announcement, a war of words ensued between the Treasury and Opposition Benches, forcing the adjournment of the Rajya Sabha within 15 minutes in its pre-lunch session on Monday.

The former demanded a debate on atrocities against women in Rajasthan, underlining the recent incident of the murder of a 14-year-old girl in Bhilwara while the Opposition remained adamant on an expansive debate on prolonged violence in Manipur. Amidst all round pandemonium, the House was adjourned till 2 p.m. 

Related Topics

Parliament proceedings / Rajya Sabha / Indian National Congress

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.