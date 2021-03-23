Parliament proceedings | Budget session may end on March 25

New Delhi

23 March 2021 00:52 IST

The Budget session of Parliament, which is scheduled to go on till April 8, is likely to be curtailed by March 25 owing to the Assembly elections in Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry.

The Opposition, according to sources, had wanted the session to end by March 19, but the government refused to give in. There is important government business pending including the all-important Appropriation Bill yet to be passed in the Rajya Sabha.

“We haven’t decided the last date so far, but it will be on or before March 25,” a government functionary said. The front bench leaders of the Congress, the DMK, the AIADMK, the Trinamool and the two Left parties have not attended the session most days.

Advertising

Advertising