Parliament proceedings | Zero Hour begins in Rajya Sabha

Both the Houses will continue with the Motion of Thanks on the President's address for the third consecutive day and are set to take up Private Members' Legislative Business.

Here are the latest updates:

Rajya Sabha | 10.08 a.m.

Zero Hour begins in Rajya Sabha

Rajya Sabha | 10.00 a.m.

Rajya Sabha proceedings begin

Chairman Venkaiah Naidu starts the proceedings for the day. Papers are being laid on the Table of the House.

LoB | Rajya Sabha

List of Business in Rajya Sabha (10.00 a.m.)

1. Motion of Thanks on the President's address.

2. Private Members' Legislative Business.

LoB | Lok Sabha

List of Business in Lok Sabha (4.00 p.m.)

1. Motion of Thanks on the President's address.

2. Private Members’ Legislative Business.

High taxes hurting toursim sector: Parliamentary Panel

Noting that high tax rates are hurting inbound tourism to India, a Parliamentary Committee has recommended that the tax regime for the travel and tourism sector should be reviewed to make India an attractive travel destination.

India’s total share in International Tourist Arrivals (ITA) remains a modest 1.24%, which is certainly below its huge potential, the Committee on ‘Promotion of Indian Tourism in Overseas Markets - Role of Overseas Tourist Offices and Indian Embassies’ stated.

“The Committee observes that one of the major reasons for India’s inbound tourism remaining grossly under-utilised has been the high rates and multiplicity of taxes that deter inbound tourism and have led to tourist packages being out priced vis-a-vis those in competing tourist destinations of other countries,” it said.

Ultraviolet tech to mitigate spread of virus in Parliament

Radiation technology to mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 virus has been installed in the Parliament building, Union Minister for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh told the Lok Sabha on Thursday. However, the Minister urged members to continue following COVID appropriate behaviour.

The Minister said the Ultraviolet-C (UV-C) technology, developed by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), has been installed in Lok Sabha and Central Hall chambers to mitigate the airborne transmission of the coronavirus.

Speaking soon after the Question Hour, Mr. Singh thanked Speaker Om Birla for granting permission for the technology.

Recap

Day 4 recap

The Members of Parliament participated in Motion of Thanks to the President's address.

The Question Hour in the Upper House entertained questions pertaining to Indian workers in Gulf countries, number of women judges in the country, status of Marathi as a classical language, and the MediaOne issue.

The Lower House entertained questions pertaining to fuel prices, water supply to households. The Pegasus spyware, special status for Bihar and protests over unemployment were among the key issues that figured in the Lok Sabha on Thursday during the debate on Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address

There was furore in the Lower House when the members of the DMK and the Congress walked out of the Lok Sabha, demanding a recall of Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi, taking exception to his decision to return the NEET Exemption Bill.