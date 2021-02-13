Parliament proceedings | BJP MP gives breach of privilege notice against Rahul Gandhi

BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal, on Friday gave a notice of breach of privilege in Lok Sabha against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for leading his party to observe silence on the floor of the House without permission of the Chair.
On Thursday, Mr Gandhi had asked his party colleagues in the House to observe silence in memory of the farmers who had died during the ant-farm law agitation.
Immediately, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had to remind the members that the entire House had given him the responsibility of running the House and members should not take arbitrary decisions about proceedings.
Raising the matter during the Zero Hour late on Friday evening, two other Lok Sabha members from the BJP — Rakesh Singh and P.P. Chaudhary — demanded action against the Congress leader for committing “serious contempt”.
Mr Jaiswal said the Congress leader had asked his party MPs to stand in silence while speaking on new farm laws and farmers’ protest without taking prior permission from the Speaker. This was “insult to the dignity of the House”, he argued.
Echoing him, Mr. Singh said the Congress leader had been elected to the House several times yet was not familiar with the rules.
“We won't tolerate disrespect to Parliament. If a newcomer doesn't understand rules we would understand but he has been elected more than once,” he said.
Mr Chaudhary accused Mr Gandhi of committing “gross misconduct” that “undermines the authority of parliament”.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath