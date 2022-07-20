Parliament proceedings | Around 9.79 lakh vacant posts in central government departments as on March 1, 2021: Centre

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had last month asked various government departments and ministries to undertake the recruitment of 10 lakh people on a “mission mode” in the next year-and-a-half. A view of North Block in New Delhi. File | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

July 20, 2022 16:50 IST

“All ministries/departments of the central government have been requested to take action.”

There were around 9.79 lakh vacant posts in central government departments against the sanctioned strength of 40.35 lakh, as on March 1, 2021, the Lok Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

According to the annual report of pay research unit of department of expenditure, there were 40,35,203 sanctioned posts under various ministries/departments of the central government, as on March 1, last year, according to a written reply by Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh.

As many as 30,55,876 central government civilian employees were in position on the date against the sanctioned strength, it said.

"Creation and filling up of posts in the central government is the responsibility of the ministry/department concerned, and it is a continuous process," Mr. Singh said.

Vacancies in various ministries/departments of the central government, and their attached or subordinate offices arise due to retirement, promotion, resignation, death, among others, he said.

"All ministries/departments of the central government have been requested to take action in a mission mode for filling up of vacant posts in a time bound manner," the minister added.

In another reply, Mr. Singh said according to the census of central government employees brought out by the Directorate General of Employment and Training, Ministry of Labour, the total number of permanent employees in various central ministries/departments was 30,87,278, out of which 3,37,439 employees were women as on March, 2011.