Parliament proceedings | Any theme of national importance/social relevance qualifies for obligation of public service broadcasting: I&B Minister

December 16, 2022 02:42 am | Updated 01:04 am IST - NEW DELHI

Under the new guidelines, the private channels, are required to broadcast contents on issues of national importance and social relevance for at least 30 minutes every day.

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur speaks in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. File Videograb: Sansad TV via PTI

Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Thursday said any theme which was of national importance and social relevance would qualify for the “Obligation for Public Service Broadcasting” under the new guidelines for Uplinking and Downlinking of Television Channels in India.

Under the new guidelines, the private channels – except for the foreign channels and where it may not be feasible — are required to broadcast contents on issues of national importance and social relevance for at least 30 minutes every day.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a written reply to the question from Rajya Sabha Member Jawahar Sircar, the Minister said the obligation of public service broadcasting was introduced as per the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India recommendation, with the objective to spread greater awareness on the themes of national importance and of social relevance in public interest.

“A company/LLP having permission under these guidelines for uplinking a channel and its downlinking in India (other than foreign channels only downlinked in India) may undertake public service broadcasting for a minimum period of 30 minutes in a day on themes of national importance and of social relevance...,” said the reply.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Later, Mr. Thakur said the new guidelines would bring in ease-of-doing business and ease of compliance. He said that it was not the auction but allocation of airways. With regards to the condition of a minimum 30-minute broadcasting in a day on themes of national importance and social relevance, the Minister said the decision was taken in public interest.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US