Parliament proceedings | Adhir alleges digital blackout of Opposition members in Lok Sabha

Leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on March 9 alleged “digital blackout” of Opposition members in the House to which Speaker Om Birla asked whether he wanted to show chaos to the country.
As soon as the House convened at 11 a.m., Mr. Chowdhury said whether it is the government or the opposition, everyone has equal rights.
“[But] there is a digital discrimination. Whatever the government says and does comes on television. Whatever the Opposition says does not come on television. There are restrictions on the Opposition. Everyone is a stakeholder in the House. Whatever we do is being blacked out.
“The blackout should stop. The camera should focus on everyone,” Mr. Chowdhury said.
During this time, the Opposition members, mainly from the Congress, were raising slogans and demanding roll back of fuel prices.
To this, Mr. Birla said, “Does the honourable Leader of the Congress in the House wants to show the chaos to the country?” Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi hit out at Mr. Chowdhury saying the Opposition does not want any discussion on any issue.
