Parliament proceedings | 8,486 Myanmar refugees crossed into India since coup, 5,796 pushed back: govt

Upto June 30 last, there were 33 infiltration attempts on India-Pakistan border, in which 11 were killed and 20 apprehended

Since the military coup in Myanmar on February 1, 2021, 8,486 people crossed over into India from across the border and out of this, 5,796 were pushed back, the government informed Parliament on Monday.

As per the report of security forces and the Ministry of Home Affairs, upto June 30 last, there were 33 infiltration attempts on the India-Pakistan border, in which 11 were killed and 20 apprehended, Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt said in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha. During the same period on the India-Bangladesh border, there were 441 infiltration attempts, in which one infiltrator was killed and 740 apprehended.

“No cases of infiltration have been reported at Indo-China Border,” the reply stated.

In addition, 11 illegal infiltrators along the India-Nepal Border have been apprehended as of June 30 last. “Infiltrators apprehended by the Border guarding forces are handed over to the State police concerned,” the reply added.