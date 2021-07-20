Parliament proceedings | 80 dead, 204 missing after Feb. 7 avalanche in Uttarakhand: Govt informs Lok Sabha

New Delhi:

20 July 2021 15:32 IST

As many as 80 bodies were recovered and 204 people continue to be missing following an avalanche that occurred in Rishiganga river in Uttarakhand on February 7, leading to a rise in water level, the Lok Sabha was informed on July 20.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said the avalanche occurred in the upper catchment of Rishiganga river, a tributary of Alaknanda river in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, which led to a sudden rise in the water level of Rishiganga river.

"As per the information provided by the state government of Uttarakhand, due to this incident, 204 people were reported missing. 80 bodies have been recovered so far," he said in reply to a written question.

Due to the flash flood on account of the rising water level in Rishiganga, a small hydropower project of 13.2 Mega Watt (MW) was washed away and a 520 MW under construction hydropower project in the downstream at Tapovan was also affected, the minister said.