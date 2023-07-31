Parliament proceedings | 75.51 lakh houses completed under PMAY-U

July 31, 2023 11:19 pm | Updated 11:19 pm IST - New Delhi

A total of 75.51 lakh houses have been completed out of which 71.39 lakh have been occupied till now under the Prime Ministers’ Awas Yojana (PMAY-U), the Centre’s flagship programme to provide housing to the urban poor.

Uttar Pradesh had the largest number of houses completed at 12,87,307, Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardip Singh Puri informed the Rajya Sabha on Monday.

Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh were other high-performing states at 8,80,209 and 8,08,278 houses completed. The corresponding number for Tamil Nadu was 5,30,350.

The Minister said that under PMAY-U, the Centre has released ₹1.48 lakh crore assistance to State governments.

The central assistance is released to States or Union Territories in 3 instalments of 40%, 40% and 20%.

The release of central assistance is incumbent upon the fulfilment of mandatory compliances by the concerned States and UTs. This includes the submission of Utilization Certificates (UCs) for central assistance released earlier, commensurate physical progress and Aadhaar seeding of beneficiaries in the Management Information System (MIS).

Accordingly, States and UTs have been advised to expedite to complete all sanctioned houses within the extended mission period.

The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Urban (PMAY-U) is a flagship Mission of the Government which is implemented by Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA). It was launched in 2015.

The mission aimed to address the urban housing shortage among the economically backward sections including the slum dwellers by ensuring a ‘pucca’ house to all eligible urban households by the year 2022.

The scheme period though now has been extended up to December 2024 in order to complete all the houses sanctioned without changing the funding pattern and implementation methodology.

