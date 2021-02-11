Parliament proceedings | 588 cases pending investigation by CBI for over a year: Jitendra Singh

As many as 588 regular cases (RCs) were pending investigation for over a year by the CBI as on December 31, 2020, Parliament was informed on February 11.
“As on 31.12.2019, CBI had 711 number of regular cases pending investigation for over a year; whereas, the figure of such cases as on 31.12.2020 was 588,” Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha.
There were six such cases against political persons in 2020, according to the reply.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probes complex and voluminous cases against public servants, firms, banks, private persons, which at times pertain to very old transactions or incidents, the minister said.
Many of these cases involve an investigation spread over several states and Union territories, he pointed out.
“Moreover, cases also remain pending for considerable time for want of expert opinion, execution reports of Letter Rogatories, Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty(MLAT) etc. that are sent for collecting evidence as well as for investigation in foreign countries. The recent COVID-19 pandemic situation has also adversely affected the pace of investigation of cases, despite CBI making all-out efforts to dispose of these cases on priority,” Mr. Singh said.
