Parliament proceedings | 40% teaching posts vacant in IITs, govt. says in Parliament

Universities and colleges told to fill positions in mission mode, says Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

December 13, 2022 05:05 am | Updated 05:05 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

Nearly 40% teacher posts are vacant at the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and 31% at the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs), the government informed Parliament.

There are a total 11,170 faculty positions at the IITs, out of which 4,502 are vacant.

Of the total 1,566 faculty positions at various IIMs, 493 posts were vacant. These details were shared by Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in the Lok Sabha on Monday. There are 23 IITs and 20 IIMs in the country.

At 45 Central Universities too, nearly 27% of teaching posts are vacant as out of the total 18,956 sanctioned posts 6,180 have not been filled as on December 1, 2022.

“Ministry of Education has also directed all Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) to fill the vacancies in a mission mode. In addition to writing to all the HEIs to fill the vacancies in a mission mode, the Ministry has set up a monthly monitoring mechanism,” the Minister said.

