ADVERTISEMENT

Parliament proceedings | 3.7 lakh Indians migrated for work to 18 countries in 2022

March 14, 2023 10:05 pm | Updated 10:27 pm IST

The reply added that the percentage share of population in Punjab in the age-group of 15 to 59 is 64% in comparison to 60.3% at all India level as per census 2011

The Hindu Bureau

Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

In 2022, emigration clearances were issued to 3,73,434 Indians, of which 10,654 were from Punjab, Lok Sabha was informed on March 14.

The Emigration Act, 1983, regulates emigration of skilled, semi-skilled and unskilled workers as well as certain professionals such as ‘Nurses’, for employment in 18 specified countries which are the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saudi Arabia (KSA), Indonesia Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Malaysia, Libya, Jordan, Yemen, Sudan, South Sudan, Afghanistan, Indonesia, Syria, Lebanon and Thailand.

Responding to a question by Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said, “Decadal growth rate of population during 2001-2011 is 13.9 in the State of Punjab, which is not the lowest in India. As per data available on the eMigrate Portal, 10,654 Emigration Clearances (ECs) have been issued to Emigration Check Required (ECR) category workers from Punjab as against 3,73,434 ECs at all India level in 2022.”

The reply added that the percentage share of population in Punjab in the age-group of 15 to 59 is 64% in comparison to 60.3% at all India level as per census 2011.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US