Parliament proceedings | 3.7 lakh Indians migrated for work to 18 countries in 2022

March 14, 2023 10:05 pm | Updated 10:27 pm IST

In 2022, emigration clearances were issued to 3,73,434 Indians, of which 10,654 were from Punjab, Lok Sabha was informed on March 14.

The Emigration Act, 1983, regulates emigration of skilled, semi-skilled and unskilled workers as well as certain professionals such as ‘Nurses’, for employment in 18 specified countries which are the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saudi Arabia (KSA), Indonesia Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Malaysia, Libya, Jordan, Yemen, Sudan, South Sudan, Afghanistan, Indonesia, Syria, Lebanon and Thailand.

Responding to a question by Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said, “Decadal growth rate of population during 2001-2011 is 13.9 in the State of Punjab, which is not the lowest in India. As per data available on the eMigrate Portal, 10,654 Emigration Clearances (ECs) have been issued to Emigration Check Required (ECR) category workers from Punjab as against 3,73,434 ECs at all India level in 2022.”

The reply added that the percentage share of population in Punjab in the age-group of 15 to 59 is 64% in comparison to 60.3% at all India level as per census 2011.