Parliament proceedings | 26.66 million people affected by floods in 2020; 1,365 lives lost: Union Minister Shekhawat

PTI July 21, 2022 20:31 IST

PTI July 21, 2022 20:31 IST

Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said ₹21,190 crore of total damage of crops, houses and public utilities has been recorded in 2020

Union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said ₹21,190 crore of total damage of crops, houses and public utilities has been recorded in 2020

As many as 26.66 million people were affected by floods in the country in 2020 and 1,365 people lost their lives in such incidents, the government said on Thursday. Responding to a question in Lok Sabha, Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said ₹21,190 crore of total damage of crops, houses and public utilities has been recorded in 2020. Also read:Parliament Monsoon Session updates | Day 4 session adjourns without much progress In 2019, as many as 46.35 million people were affected by floods and 2,754 people lost their lives in them, and ₹15,863 crore of total damage of crops, houses and public utilities had been recorded, according to the data shared by the Minister. In 2018, as many as 37.39 million people were affected by floods in India and 1,839 people died due to these incidents, and ₹21,849 crore of total damage of crops, houses and public utilities was recorded, he added.



Our code of editorial values