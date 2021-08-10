Parliament proceedings | 20.32 lakh tests, 7.08 lakh hospital admissions related to COVID authorised under AB-PMJAY: Govt.

New Delhi

10 August 2021 16:59 IST

As of July 25, 20.32 lakh tests and 7.08 lakh hospital admissions related to COVID-19 were authorised under the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), the government informed Parliament on Tuesday.

Public health being a state subject, the response to the COVID-19 pandemic is primarily directed by the state governments, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar said in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha.

The National Health Authority (NHA) has been providing the necessary support to the states and Union territories for ensuring free COVID-19 testing and treatment to all eligible beneficiaries under AB-PMJAY.

When the pandemic broke out, the existing packages were used for providing treatment, Pawar said.

Later, special packages for treatment and testing of COVID-19 were introduced, she added.

Many States decided to make Covid testing and treatment free for all residents. While some used the AB-PMJAY ecosystem, including the NHA's IT platform, others made it free.

Therefore, COVID-19 treatment has been covered in both general packages and packages specific to the disease under AB-PMJAY.

"As on 25th July 2021, 20.32 lakh COVID related testing and 7.08 lakh COVID related hospital admissions have been authorised under the scheme," Mr. Pawar said.