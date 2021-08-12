Parliament proceedings | 19 Bills passed in Rajya Sabha

New Delhi

12 August 2021 04:44 IST

A total of 19 Bills, including the Constitutional Amendment Bill on OBC reservation, were passed in the Rajya Sabha in the recently concluded Monsoon Session of Parliament.

A total of 76 hours were lost in the disruptions with the Opposition demanding a debate on the Pegasus issue while the government remained adamant.

The BJP wants a special committee to look into the incidents of the last two days when the Opposition protest turned violent.

