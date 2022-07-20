Parliament proceedings | No Kashmiri Pandit left Valley after August 2019: Centre

Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai speaks in the Rajya Sabha, in New Delhi. File | Photo Credit: PTI

July 20, 2022 16:12 IST

Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said that 118 civilians have been killed in various terror incidents in J&K from August 5, 2019- July 9 this year

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) informed the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, that no Kashmiri Pandit migrated from the Valley post-August 5, 2019, when the special status of Jammu and Kashmir was revoked by Parliament. In a written reply, Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said that 118 civilians have been killed in various terror incidents in J&K from August 5, 2019- July 9 this year, which includes 21 Kashmiri Pandits, Hindus and Sikhs. “The Government has a policy of zero tolerance against terrorism and the security situation has improved significantly in Jammu and Kashmir.” Also read: Parliament Monsoon Session updates on July 20, 2022 “There has been substantial decline in terrorist attacks from 417 in 2018 to 229 in 2021,” the reply said. Adding that 128 security personnel were killed during the period, the reply said, “out of 118 civilians killed, 5 were Kashmiri Pandits and 16 belonged to other Hindu/Sikh communities. No Pilgrim has been killed” Advertisement Advertisement In another reply the minister stated that since August 2019, a total of 2359.45 hectares has been acquired by the government for various public purposes out of which 331.90 hectare has been acquired by the Central Government.

