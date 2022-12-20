Parliament proceeding | People confident Modi govt. will recover land lost to China in 1962 war, says BJP MP in Lok Sabha

December 20, 2022 04:45 pm | Updated 04:45 pm IST - New Delhi

BJP Lok Sabha member Prataprao Patil on December 20 said the people of India are now confident that the Modi government would recover the land lost to China in the 1962 war.

Speaking during the Zero Hour, Mr. Patil told Lok Sabha that Parliament passed a resolution on November 14, 1962 that India would recover the land, but could not achieve it in 60 years.

When the BJP came to power in 2014, the government killed terrorists in Pakistan, and gave a befitting reply to China at Galwan and Tawang, Mr. Patil said.

Indians are now confident the Modi government will fulfil the commitment made in 1962 to recover the land lost, said the Nanded MP.

"I would request the Prime Minister to fulfil the resolution passed by Indian Parliament on November 14, 1962," Mr. Patil added.

When the BJP MP raised the China resolution issue, Congress members demanded the prime minister come to the House and inform about the latest attempts by the Chinese army to change the status quo at the Line of Actual Control (LAC).