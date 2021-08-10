Narendra Modi asks Pralhad Joshi to make list of BJP MPs absent during statutory voting in Rajya Sabha

There was a thin attendance of BJP MPs when the Tribunals Reforms (Rationalisation and Conditions of Service) Ordinance, 2021 was being passed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took BJP MPs to task over the absence of some of them in the Rajya Sabha on Monday when the Tribunals Reforms (Rationalisation and Conditions of Service) Bill, 2021 was being passed. He made his remarks during the last parliamentary party meeting of the BJP in this monsoon session of Parliament, and asked Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi to make a list of absent MPs, according to sources.

The censure was due to the fact that the Opposition had moved a statutory resolution asking that the Bill be sent to a Select Committee first, while the resolution was defeated and the Bill was passed by voice vote, the thin attendance of the treasury benches, with “at least 20 MPs missing” according to government sources. According to those present at the meeting, Mr. Modi said he had been left with no other way than this public censure after the absence was brought to his attention as he had raised this issue earlier as well.

He also asked party MPs to spread awareness about the government’s initiatives in eradication of malnutrition, creating awareness about the Ayushman Bharat scheme for health insurance and to promote sports, of all kinds not just cricket, in their constituencies.

The meeting also saw a presentation by Minister for External Affairs S. Jaishankar on the United Nations Security Council, where Mr. Modi became the first Indian Prime Minister to preside over a meeting of the UNSC on Monday. Sports Minister Anurag Thakur also made a presentation on India’s preparation and performance in the Tokyo Olympics. Mr. Modi led party MPs in according a standing ovation to India’s athletes who participated in the Olympics.