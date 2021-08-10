National

Narendra Modi asks Pralhad Joshi to make list of BJP MPs absent during statutory voting in Rajya Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took BJP MPs to task over the absence of some of them in the Rajya Sabha on Monday when the Tribunals Reforms (Rationalisation and Conditions of Service) Bill, 2021 was being passed. He made his remarks during the last parliamentary party meeting of the BJP in this monsoon session of Parliament, and asked Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi to make a list of absent MPs, according to sources.

The censure was due to the fact that the Opposition had moved a statutory resolution asking that the Bill be sent to a Select Committee first, while the resolution was defeated and the Bill was passed by voice vote, the thin attendance of the treasury benches, with “at least 20 MPs missing” according to government sources. According to those present at the meeting, Mr. Modi said he had been left with no other way than this public censure after the absence was brought to his attention as he had raised this issue earlier as well.

He also asked party MPs to spread awareness about the government’s initiatives in eradication of malnutrition, creating awareness about the Ayushman Bharat scheme for health insurance and to promote sports, of all kinds not just cricket, in their constituencies.

The meeting also saw a presentation by Minister for External Affairs S. Jaishankar on the United Nations Security Council, where Mr. Modi became the first Indian Prime Minister to preside over a meeting of the UNSC on Monday. Sports Minister Anurag Thakur also made a presentation on India’s preparation and performance in the Tokyo Olympics. Mr. Modi led party MPs in according a standing ovation to India’s athletes who participated in the Olympics.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Parliament proceedings
Comments
Related Articles

Microfinance loan portfolio to grow at 10-15%: Report

Government asks Chirag Paswan to vacate bungalow allotted to father Ram Vilas Paswan

Nearly 1.5 crore families in Uttar Pradesh benefitted from first Ujjawla Yojana’s first phase: CM Yogi Adityanath

Reception accorded to freedom fighter

Parliament proceedings | Govt. says 19 States, UTs have adopted model groundwater law so far

CM for strict action against drugs

CM bans presentation of bouquets at government programmes

Parliament proceedings | No decision yet on nationwide NRC: Govt

Three civilians injured in Srinagar grenade attack

Parliament proceedings | Over three lakh pregnant women given first dose of COVID-19 vaccine: Govt.

Shortage of doctors and technicians is plaguing government hospitals in Agency areas of Visakhapatnam

Parliament proceedings | Rohingya Muslims indulging in illegal activities: Govt

Parliament proceedings | Number of billionaires in India stands at 136 in FY21

Throwing love chit on married woman amounts to outraging her modesty: Bombay High Court

Parliament proceedings | 20.32 lakh tests, 7.08 lakh hospital admissions related to COVID authorised under AB-PMJAY: Govt.

Parents in Kerala arrested for concealing information about sexual abuse of their daughter

Kerala High Court to consider petition challenging government order that makes vaccine certificate must to enter shops

TN Assembly session from August 13 till September 21

More girl students show interest in University of Hyderabad courses

In Kerala, illegal vehicle alterations continue unabated despite stringent fine regime
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 10, 2021 6:24:50 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/parliament-proccedings-narendra-modi-asks-pralhad-joshi-to-make-list-of-bjp-mps-absent-during-statutory-voting-in-rajya-sabha/article35830388.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY