Parliament, Patel approved J&K special status: NC

A complete shutdown was observed in Kargil district on Thursday, as the Kashmir Valley’s regional parties — the National Conference (NC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), whose leadership remains behind the bars — expressed their anguish over the downgrading of J&K’s status to that of a Union Territory.

“Forcible division will neither change the unity, individuality and collective character of J&K, nor will it solve Kashmir problem, existing for the last 70 years,” read a joint statement issued by all the three units of the NC from Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh.

The party spokesperson said people of J&K have been registering a silent protest against the “anti-Kashmir decision”.

“The special status to J&K had the approval of Indian Parliament, which included leaders like Jawahar Lal Nehru and Sardar Patel,” the statement added.

From PDP president Mehbooba Mufti’s Twitter handle, her daughter Iltija Mufti uploaded a picture of the erstwhile State flag and said: “While Kashmiris mourn massacre of J&K, the same development is a source of sadistic pleasure to rest of India. The emotional gulf that exists between you and us couldn’t be any wider. You violated our consent and rights, but will never control how we feel.”

Meanwhile, Kargil district of the newly created Union Territory of Ladakh observed a shutdown and held protest rallies for the third consecutive day against the Centre’s decision.

“People of Kargil observed a complete shutdown today against the endless injustice by the Government of India. We have already opposed and rejected the bill of partition and abrogation of Article 370,” said Sheikh Sajad, a youth politician from Kargil.

The agitation in Kargil is being organised by the Joint Action Committee, an amalgam of different seminaries, trade bodies and local leaders. The committee has submitted a 14-point charter to the Centre, demanding more powers for Kargil.

“My first objective is to connect and listen to the people, the two councils, intellectuals and the general public of Ladakh and on those basis policies will be framed,” said Lt. Governor of Jammu and Kashmir R.K Mathur said.