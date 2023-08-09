Parliament passes National Nursing and Midwifery Commission (NNMC) Bill, 2023 and National Dental Commission Bill, 2023

August 09, 2023 03:55 am | Updated 02:40 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Rajya Sabha on Tuesday passed the National Nursing and Midwifery Commission Bill, 2023 and the National Dental Commission Bill, 2023 by voice vote after a brief discussion on Tuesday. The Lok Sabha had passed these two Bills on July 28.

The Nursing and Midwifery Bill brings along several crucial provisions to elevate the standards of nursing education and services, enhance professional conduct, and ensure greater transparency and accountability, the government said. It will replace the existing Indian Nursing Council with a modern regulatory structure.

According to a release issued by the Health Ministry, the key highlights of the proposed Act include the establishment of national and state commissions, tenure and accountability and uniform admission process and competence, among others.

“Under the proposed NNMC Act, a national nursing and midwifery commission and autonomous boards at the national level will be established and corresponding state nursing and midwifery commissions will also be set up to regulate and maintain education and service standards, oversee professional conduct, and manage online and live registers,” notes the Health Ministry. It added that the commission will implement a standardised admission process to ensure consistency across nursing education and will encourage the use of cutting-edge technology and innovation in nursing education.

It will also emphasise the development of soft skills among registered professionals and recognise specialised courses and certification programmes in nursing and midwifery. The proposed Act will seek to facilitate global mobility and employability of Indian nurses by inviting foreign experts and domain specialists to participate in the national commission’s meetings.

“Additionally , it also provides for the formation of a national advisory council to ensure balanced representation from all States and Union Territories. This Council will offer advice on matters related to nursing education, services, training, and research. Additionally, joint sittings with relevant statutory bodies, including the National Medical Commission, Pharmacy Council of India, National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions, National Commission of Indian System of Medicine, and National Commission of Homeopathy, will promote a team-based approach to healthcare delivery,” said the Ministry.

Dental Commission Bill

The National Dental Commission Bill, 2023 will replace the Dentists Act, 1948. The Act envisions a complete overhaul of the dental education and profession landscape to bring it on par with international benchmarks, the government said. Key features include the constitution of a national dental commission and state dental councils, three autonomous boards for under- and postgraduate studies, the ethics and dental registration board (EDRB), fixed tenure and professional development, industry collaboration and technological innovation, an online national register, and a dental advisory council.

The Bill will also empower the commission to frame guidelines for fee determination for 50% of seats in private dental colleges and deemed universities. Additionally, within a year of the Act’s commencement, all State governments will be directed to establish dental councils or joint dental councils.

