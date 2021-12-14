Rajya Sabha clears tenure extension of ED, CBI chiefs amid Opposition walkout

Amendment to existing laws meant to check corruption, says Minister.

The Rajya Sabha on Tuesday passed the Delhi Special Police Establishment (Amendment) Bill, 2021 which seeks to amend the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1946, and the Central Vigilance Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2021. Both the Bills were passed amidst a walkout by the Opposition over the suspension of their 12 members.

The Central Vigilance Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2021, passed in Lok Sabha on December 9 seeks to extend the tenure of director of Enforcement Directorate to a maximum of five years. Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pension Jitendra Singh moved 'The Delhi Special Police Establishment (Amendment) Bill, 2021' for consideration in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday and said the bill, which extends the tenure of the Director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to a maximum of five years from the present two years, is a move by the Central Government to check corruption and to ensure and enhance transparency.

In recent years, he said, the nation is faced with the triple menace of corruption, black money and international crime that is linked to drug trafficking, terrorism and criminal offences and all these are a threat to the security and financial structure of the country.

“I think, contrary to the popular impression that has gone to certain quarters, the amendment does not seek to increase the tenure rather it seeks to put an embargo on the tenure of five years. The existing law under the DSP Act provides for tenure not more than two years,” Mr. Singh said.

The government is suggesting a tenure of not more than five years, making it more institutionalised and streamlined and democratised, Mr. Singh added.

Earlier, the Minister of State of Parliamentary Affairs V. Muraleedharan proposed a joint debate on The Delhi Special Police Establishment (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and The Central Vigilance Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2021. However, it was opposed by several members following which Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh decided to take them separately.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge asked the Chair to revoke the suspension and allow the 12 suspended members to participate in the debate. However, it was not allowed leading to a walkout by most of the opposition members.