National

Parliament passes amendments to Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code Bill, 2020

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks in the Rajya Sabha, in New Delhi, Thursday, March 12, 2020.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks in the Rajya Sabha, in New Delhi, Thursday, March 12, 2020.   | Photo Credit: PTI

The Bill was passed by voice vote in Rajya Sabha.

Parliament on Thursday passed amendments to the insolvency law that will help ring-fence successful bidders of insolvent companies from risk of criminal proceedings for offences committed by previous promoters.

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2020 was passed by voice vote in Rajya Sabha. It was approved by Lok Sabha on March 6.

The Bill replaces an ordinance.

Replying to a short debate on the Bill, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said amendments are sync with time and also adhere to a Supreme Court order in “letter and spirit.”

The Minister said need for amendment in the IBC arose because of “changing requirement” and “requirement of fine tuning” the law as several MPs wanted to know why the government was bringing in so many amendments to a new law.

Also Read
The Parliament house in New Delhi. File

Parliament proceedings | Committee to probe incidents in Lok Sabha from March 2-5

 

Stressing that the government is “very responsive” and has been talking to the industry, she assured the House that amendments to the IBC are are not being “unthinkingly done.”

The IBC, which came into force in 2016, has already been amended thrice.

Ms. Sitharaman said the government was taking care of the interest of home buyers and the requirement of minimum number of home buyers in the IBC has been included to avoid “frivolous litigations.”

The Bill seeks to remove bottlenecks and streamline the corporate insolvency resolution process. It aims to provide protection to new owners of a loan defaulter company against prosecution for misdeeds of previous owners.

The latest changes pertain to various sections of the IBC as well as introduction of a new section.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Parliament proceedings
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 12, 2020 2:00:12 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/parliament-passes-amendments-to-insolvency-and-bankruptcy-code-bill-2020/article31047969.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY