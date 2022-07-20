Parliament paralysed as Ministers and Congress leaders trade charges

Opposition protests against price rise and GST levy on essential items

Opposition protests against price rise and GST levy on essential items

Protests by Opposition parties against price rise and the imposition of Goods and Services Tax (GST) on essential items continued to paralyse the proceedings of both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

On the third day of the monsoon session, however, legendary athlete P.T. Usha took oath in Hindi as a new member of the Rajya Sabha in the first half.

The repeated adjournments also triggered a war of words between the opposition and Treasury benches, with the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, calling the Narendra Modi government “unparliamentary” and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi hitting back with his “Congress stands for destructive damage” comment.

Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and Smriti Irani also attacked the opposition for the continued disruptions and the logjam in Parliament.

For the third consecutive day, Rajya Sabha did not function even as the Chair allowed discussion on the issue of rise in prices. As soon as the Upper House assembled at 11 a.m., Mr. Kharge said he had given a notice under Rule 267 — which entails suspending all other business of the House — to discuss inflation, and the imposition of GST on items that fuelled further price rise.

“The price rise has affected not only women, but children and the old people also….140 crore people are impacted. From pencil to milk, the prices of essential items have skyrocketed,” Mr. Kharge said, even as his colleagues in the opposition continued to raise slogans and demanded a discussion.

Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu replied, “I am allowing the discussion. You don’t want it? I will adjourn then. In the Business Advisory Committee, it was suggested that we must have discussion. I have agreed for discussion on price rise and you people don’t want it. I am adjourning the House till 2 p.m.”

Several Congress members were seen holding up packets of milk, curd and buttermilk and shouting slogans such as “Scrap GST”.

After the House resumed at 2 p.m., members trooped into the Well of the House. Deputy Chairman Harivansh cautioned Congress’ Randeep Surjewala against recording the proceedings on his mobile phone, to not to post it on social media, and to delete the recording.

As the protests continued even after the Deputy Chairman had called MPs to speak on the Weapons of Mass Destruction and their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Amendment Bill, 2022, he adjourned the House after five minutes.

In the Lok Sabha, Speaker Om Birla told the protesting Opposition MPs that he would give them the opportunity to raise the issues during the Zero Hour.

“This House is for discussions and not for shouting slogans. This kind of conduct is not appropriate for the decorum of the House and there is a process to be followed by the members,” he said.

As the protests and sloganeering continued, the proceedings were first adjourned until 2 p.m. and then till 4 p.m., and finally for the day.

Before the start of the day’s proceedings opposition members from both the Houses, including former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, protested in front of the statue of Mahatma Gandhi.

Congress’ Jairam Ramesh said in a tweet: “This afternoon too Modi Sarkar refused an urgent debate on price rise and shocking increase in GST rates on essential food items. The Rajya Sabha got adjourned for the day. If only the PM shows some sensitivity to address people’s issues in Parliament…”

Union Minister Piysh Goyal, who is the Leader of House in Rajya Sabha, told reporters, “Congress has a destructive attitude towards democracy. It was exposed from Jairam Ramesh’s tweet that Congress was successful in not allowing the House to function.”