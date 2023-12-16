ADVERTISEMENT

Parliament panel seeks details of vacancies in WCD Ministry, autonomous bodies

December 16, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Standing Committee also asked Ministry to create guidelines on using CSR funds to build anganwadi centres

The Hindu Bureau

A parliamentary panel has asked the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development to submit a detailed plan on speedily filling up existing vacancies within the Ministry as well as the autonomous bodies affiliated to it.

In its report submitted December 13, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports noted that it had previously flagged the existing vacancies against the sanctioned positions in the WCD Ministry as well as in autonomous bodies such as the National Commission for Women (NCW), National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), the Central Adoption Resources Authority (CARA), and the National Institute of Public Cooperation and Child Development (NIPCCD).

In an action taken report, however, the Ministry had informed the panel that it still has 44 vacancies despite engaging in regular correspondence on filling them with the Department of Personnel and Training. The NCPCR has filled up three positions against six vacancies, of which one has already resigned. The CARA still has 12 vacancies, the NCW has 14, and the NIPPD still has 214 vacant posts.

Not accepting the government’s replies, the Committee recommended that a “detailed plan to monitor and speedily expedite the process of filling up of these vacancies be shared with the Committee”.

In a separate recommendation, the Committee asked the Ministry to formulate a set of guidelines in consultation and coordination with concerned stakeholders for corporates to channelise their social responsibility (CSR) funds into building anganwadi centres.

“These defined Guidelines will be helpful in creating clear, measurable parameters for the corporates to follow towards investing in building Anganwadi Centers and in allocating CSR funds that are in alignment with the interests of corporates, the Government, and local communities, thereby supporting the development and well-being of children and women across the nation,” it said.

