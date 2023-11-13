Parliament panel reduced to ‘rubber stamping committee’: Trinamool MP Derek O’ Brien 

November 13, 2023 11:47 pm | Updated 11:47 pm IST - New Delhi

Lack of extensive consultations by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs on the three Bills to replace the existing laws has reduced the panel to a “Parliamentary Rubber Stamping Committee”, Trinamool Congress MP and Rajya Sabha leader Derek O’ Brien said in his 85-page dissent note.

He also questioned the need for the new laws considering that 93% of the existing criminal laws remain unaltered.

The reports on the Bills, which seeks to replace the IPC, CrPC and the Indian Evidence Act, were submitted to Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday.

Mr. O’ Brien pointed out that in 2020, the Ministry of Home Affairs established a committee led by Professor Ranbir Singh, the former Vice-Chancellor of the National Law University, Delhi, to undertake a comprehensive review of the three codes of criminal law, based on the deliberations of which the new laws were drafted.

The committee, he mentions in the dissent note, was marked by a striking lack of diversity. There was no female member. All the members were from similar social identity, professional background and experience. The Standing Committee also did not hold an “extensive stakeholder consultation”, which is essential to enhance the quality of legislation to make it more inclusive and accountable democratic process. “Unfortunately, it has still not been done and turns this department-related standing committee into a Parliamentary Rubber Stamping Committee,” he wrote.

He accused the committee of deliberately shying away from “inviting well-established experts on the subject”.

‘Copy-paste job’

He also questioned the necessity to introduce the new laws, which will force lakhs of stakeholders, including judges, lawyers, students, paralegal, to relearn the laws causing disruption in the legal practices and procedures. “The fact that approximately 93% of the existing criminal law remains unaltered, 18 out of 22 chapters have been copy-pasted in these new Bills implies that the pre-existing legislation could have been effortlessly modified to incorporate these specific changes.”

In the new law, Mr. O’ Brien has specifically questioned clause 187(3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, that seeks to replace CrPC, which permits detention in police custody to be authorised beyond the 15-day period up to 90 days. “This would put tremendous pressure and mental torture on the accused,” he said.