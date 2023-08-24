Parliament panel on Home Affairs meets to examine bills seeking to replace existing criminal laws

August 24, 2023 12:44 pm | Updated 12:44 pm IST - New Delhi

A parliamentary panel met in New Delhi on August 24to examine the bills which seek to replace the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and the Evidence Act.

Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla is scheduled to make a presentation on the three bills — the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and the Bharatiya Sakshya Bill — before the members of the committee.

The three bills seek an overhaul of the existing laws, described as a colonial legacy by Home Minister Amit Shah in Lok Sabha when he introduced them in the last session, by replacing them with new Acts catering to contemporary needs and aspirations of the people.

The standing committee has to submit its report in three months, in time for the government to table the updated bills in the next session of Parliament.

BJP member Brij Lal is the chairman of the Standing Committee on Home Affairs.

While introducing the bills, Mr. Shah had said these would transform India’s criminal justice system and added the changes were done to provide speedy justice and create a legal system that caters to contemporary needs and aspirations of the people.