HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Parliament panel on Home Affairs meets to examine bills seeking to replace existing criminal laws

The three bills seek an overhaul of the existing laws by replacing them with new Acts catering to contemporary needs and aspirations of the people

August 24, 2023 12:44 pm | Updated 12:44 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla. File

Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla. File | Photo Credit: PTI

A parliamentary panel met in New Delhi on August 24to examine the bills which seek to replace the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and the Evidence Act.

Also read: Explained | Sedition ‘repealed’, death penalty for mob lynching: the new Bills to overhaul criminal laws

Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla is scheduled to make a presentation on the three bills — the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and the Bharatiya Sakshya Bill — before the members of the committee.

The three bills seek an overhaul of the existing laws, described as a colonial legacy by Home Minister Amit Shah in Lok Sabha when he introduced them in the last session, by replacing them with new Acts catering to contemporary needs and aspirations of the people.

Also read: Congress demands larger debate on three Bills to replace criminal laws

The standing committee has to submit its report in three months, in time for the government to table the updated bills in the next session of Parliament.

BJP member Brij Lal is the chairman of the Standing Committee on Home Affairs.

While introducing the bills, Mr. Shah had said these would transform India’s criminal justice system and added the changes were done to provide speedy justice and create a legal system that caters to contemporary needs and aspirations of the people.

Related Topics

laws / politics (general)

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.