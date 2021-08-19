Parliament panel meets representatives of local bodies, business and trade in J&K

Srinagar:

19 August 2021 10:41 IST

The panel deliberated upon different issues pertaining to infrastructure, development, employment opportunities, business and trade, tourism, government-run schemes and other issues, the spokesman said

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs on Wednesday met members of local bodies who raised various issues related to development projects and strengthening of grassroot institutions in Jammu and Kashmir.

Representatives from industries, businesses, hospitality and the hotel industry also held discussions with the committee, comprising 28 members of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, and highlighted the problems faced by various sectors due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The committee, headed by senior Congress leader and member of the Parliament Anand Sharma, is visiting the U.T. to hold discussions with stakeholders on issues of “administration, development and people’s welfare” and take stock of the situation.

“The committee held detailed interaction with the representatives of the grassroots institutions, viz, Panchayati Raj Institutions and Urban Local Bodies, which included the Mayor, Srinagar City and Presidents of various Municipal Committees and Councils and District Development Council Chairpersons and Vice-Chairpersons apart from the Chairpersons of the Block Development Councils,” an official spokesman said.

The representatives of Panchayati Raj institutions resented their views on their further empowerment as per the 73rd and 74th amendments.

The committee members listened to all the demands and grievances put forth by the representatives and assured them that their suggestions will be included in the panel’s report.

The representatives from industries, businesses, hospitality and hotel industry, tourism, etc made suggestions with regard to loans, incentives, schemes, etc for the sustainability of industries in the UT.

Meanwhile, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Subordinate Legislation on Wednesday visited Gulmarg in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir to take stock of the implementation of the nationwide Swachh Bharat Mission there.

The 12-member committee headed by Pratap Singh Bajwa enquired from the officers of Central Pollution Control Board, J&K Pollution Control Board and district administration about the measures taken to implement the objectives of Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) there, the official spokesman said here.

The Committee asked about the measures taken by them to implement different rules and regulations regarding the management of municipal waste, he said.

“The committee further enquired about the framing, compliance and adherence to the Acts and Rules made therein by the administration,” he added.

The Chairman of the JKPCB, Suresh Chugh, informed the committee that the businesses are given consent by the Board after assessing their compliance with all the pollution control measures.

The parliamentary committee was apprised that the famous ski resort is visited by lakhs of local, national and foreign tourists each year.

They were also apprised that in order to keep the tourist destination clean the Gulmarg Development Authority has established a Sewerage Treatment Plant with a capacity of three tonnes per day.

The committee was informed that door-to-door collection of waste is done each day from hotels, huts, shops, and wayside amenities.

Around one tonne of dry and wet waste is generated and collected and treated by the administration, the officials told the committee.

Both biodegradable and non-biodegradable waste is treated at the STP with the help of auto-digestor and magnetic disintegrator respectively, the committee was informed.