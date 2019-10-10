National

Parliament panel likely to brief Finance Ministry and RBI on economic slowdown

Economic slowdown, RBI reserves and implementation of GST will be among the key issues./ File photo

Economic slowdown, RBI reserves and implementation of GST will be among the key issues./ File photo   | Photo Credit: AP

more-in

A Parliamentary panel is likely to call top Finance Ministry officials and RBI governor to brief its members about economic slowdown in the country, sources said on Thursday.

The newly-constituted panel met for the first time on Thursday and decided to deliberate on a number of subjects, including role of regulators, auditors, rating agencies and other stakeholders, they said.

“The members suggested several issues for discussion during the meeting. Opposition members were keen on discussing the economic slowdown, RBI reserves and implementation of GST, among others,” the sources said.

They further said it was decided that the issue of economic slowdown would be taken up in the next meeting.

Top officials of the Finance Ministry and economists will be called to brief the panel on the issue.

The RBI governor and other officials will be called to discuss issues related to slowdown, interest rates and reserves, the sources said.

The panel also decided to discuss performance and regulation of capital markets, strengthening of non-banking financial company and performance, they added.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Economy National
economy, business and finance
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 10, 2019 9:48:28 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/parliament-panel-likely-to-brief-finance-ministry-and-rbi-on-economic-slowdown/article29649288.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY