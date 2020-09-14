Parliament nod to Bills to ensure quality homeopathy, Indian system of medicine

Parliament has given its nod to two Bills that propose a medical education system that improve access to quality and affordable medical education by ensuring availability of adequate and high quality homoeopathy and Indian system of medicine professionals across the country.
Lok Sabha on Monday passed the National Commission for Homoeopathy Bill and the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine Bill.
Rajya Sabha had passed them earlier, and the lower House nod to the two proposed legislations mean that they are set to become laws after getting formal approval from President Ram Nath Kovind.
Some Opposition members protested against the Bill, saying the Centre needed to undertake wider consultation.
Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said the proposed laws will help in better administration of homeopathy and Indian system of medicines.
The proposed legislations promote equitable and universal healthcare that encourages community health perspective and make services of such medical professionals accessible to all citizens, the Union government has said.
They promote national health goals, encourage medical professionals to adopt latest medical research in their work and to contribute to research with an objective, periodic and transparent assessment of medical institutions.
They facilitate maintenance of a medical register of homeopathy and Indian system of medicine and enforce high ethical standards in all aspects of medical services.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath