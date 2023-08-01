Bills to be considered for debate and passing:
August 01, 2023 10:03 am | Updated 10:03 am IST
Parliamentary logjam between the Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc and the BJP-led government continued as the Manipur issue stalled proceedings on Monday as well.
In the Rajya Sabha, leader of the House Piyush Goyal said that the government is ready for a short-duration discussion under Rule 176 on Manipur, and Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar endorsed the proposal. The Opposition, however, insisted on a debate under Rule 267 and reiterated its demand for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement before a discussion.
Lok Sabha too was adjourned within minutes of commencement in the morning amid heavy sloganeering related to Manipur violence. The Lower House briefly debated The Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2023 before it was passed without any opposition.
The ongoing Monsoon Session has been marred by disruptions and walkouts since it began on July 20 over the violence in the northeastern State. MPs of the Opposition’s INDIA bloc had returned to New Delhi on Sunday after a two-day visit to the violence-hit State. Last week, the Opposition front had submitted a notice for a no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha. Speaker Om Birla admitted the plea and added that a date and time for discussion on it will be fixed by him after consultation with all parties.
Bills to be considered for debate and passing:
1. Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2023.
2. Mediation Bill, 2021
3. Biological Diversity (Amendment) Bill, 2023
1. The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2023.
2. The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023.
3. The Constitution (Jammu and Kashmir) Scheduled Castes Order (Amendment) Bill, 2023.
4. The Constitution (Jammu and Kashmir) Scheduled Tribes Order (Amendment) Bill, 2023.
1. Question Hour
2. Consideration of any item of Government Business entered in the List of Business for July 31, 2023 and not concluded on that day.
