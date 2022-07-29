Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with other BJP MPs during protest against Congress. | Photo Credit: PTI

July 29, 2022 10:44 IST

Here are the latest updates from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha during day 10 of the Monsoon Session of the Parliament

The ninth day of the Monsoon session was kicked off by protests by BJP MPs in both Houses against Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury for referring to President Droupadi Murmu as "Rashtrapatni". Demanding an apology from Mr. Chowdhury and Congress President Sonia Gandhi, BJP labelled Congress as 'anti-woman' and 'anti-tribal'. There was also a face-off inside the Lok Sabha between Ms. Irani and Ms. Gandhi over the issue. Three more MPs — AAP’s Sushil Kumar Gupta and Sanjeev Kumar Pathak, and independent Ajit Kumar Bhuyan — were suspended from the Rajya Sabha for carrying placards in the House. In total 27 MPs have been suspended from both Houses this session - the highest ever.

To get a rundown of the day’s developments in Parliament in your inbox, subscribe to our Parliament Watch newsletter here. You can also read the latest edition of the newsletter here. Also, check out Parliament Watch from The Hindu, a podcast that keeps you updated on every working day of Parliament.

Here are the updates:

Rajya Sabha | 11:10 a.m.

Rajya Sabha rejects suspension notices, House adjourned

Deputy Chairman Harivansh Singh Narayan rejects suspension notices as the House is set to hold discussion on price rise, GST next week. House adjourned till 12 noon as Opposition MPs rise in protest

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lok Sabha | 11:01 a.m.

Proceedings resume in Lok Sabha, adjourned within seconds

The Lok Sabha resumeds proceedings on Day 9 of the Monsoon Session at 11 a.m. on Friday. However, the House was adjourned as soon as it met till 12 noon amid uproar by Opposition.

Rajya Sabha | 11:00 a.m.

Rajya Sabha commences

Opposition MPs demand discussion on Gujarat hooch tragedy as papers are being laid in the Upper House

Parliament | 10: 30 a.m.

Suspended MPs continue 50-hour protest

27 MPs including 23 Rajya Sabha MPs and 4 Lok Sabha MPs have been suspended for “unruly behaviour” during the ongoing Monsoon session of Parliament. They are currently holding a marathon 50-hour protest in the Parliament complex

Parliament | 10: 12 a.m.

Notices issued

Lok Sabha: Congress MP K.Suresh gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over "shocking attempt by BJP MPs incl Minister Smriti Irani to threaten Congress President Sonia Gandhi".

Rajya Sabha: Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda gives suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha over Centre's Agnipath recruitment scheme. Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Kumar gives zero-hour notice on the issue of "surge in Indian money held in Swiss banks".

Lok Sabha | 10:11 a.m.

Congress to hold a meeting with all its MPs

All Lok Sabha MPs of the Congress Parliamentary Party to hold a meeting in Parliament House today, reports ANI

Parliament | 10:10 a.m.

Legislative Business for today

Lok Sabha: Union Minister Bhupender Yadav to move that the Wild Life (Protection) Amendment Bill, 2021 be taken into consideration.

Read more about the amendments to the Bill here.

Rajya Sabha: CPI(M) MP John Brittas to table a resolution seeking a rehabilitation and reintegration package of Rs. 2000 crore submitted by the Government of Kerala for immigrants who have returned to Kerala durimg COVID-19 lockdown and now need reskilling.

Congress MP Dr. Amee Yajnik to table a resolution seeking constitution of a Committee to look into backlog of cases, arrears, delay in justice to litigants and access to justice and then take necessary steps under the Union Law Ministry based on the Committee's report.

DMK MP Tiruchi Siva to table a resolution seeking enactment of the draft Bill, ‘the Healthcare Service Personnel and Clinical Establishments (Prohibition of Violence and Damage to Property) Bill’ as a Central law to protect healthcare workers from attacks.

Congress MP Dr Fauzia Khan to table a resolution seeking appropriate steps to make the Insurance Companies comply with section 21(4) of the Mental Healthcare Act to ensure transparency in operations

Parliament | 10.00 a.m.

Parliament watch podcast for Day 9

In this episode of the Parliament Watch podcast, we cover the suspension of three more Rajya Sabha MPs, written replies, and protests by BJP as well as the opposition.